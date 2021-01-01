Premium HDMI Splitter 1X2 2 Port V20 with HDCP Key 4Kx2K60Hz with EDID HDCP22

Best Quality Guranteed. ( 2 Ports HDMI splitter)This 2 port HDMI adapter supports Fully HDMI 2.0 Specification Compliant, Support HDMI Resolution up to 4K at 60hz(YUV 4:4:4),HDCP 1.4/2.2 Version, full 3D,12bit per channel(36bit all channels)deep color, display more clear and more delicate, give you a nice feeling of home theater. (DC power adapter included )In order to ensure better stability in use and give full play to its best performance, we suggest that you need additional power Adaptor to use. (Wide Compatibility) HDMI splitter works with all HDMI-integrated devices, such as PS3/4/4 PRO X-BOX One DVD/Blu-ray DVD PC/Notebook Macbook STB Roku TV/Fire TV/other Apple and Sony devices with HDMI port, backward compatible with HDMI 1.4 and 1.3. (Package Contents)1x2 HDMI splitter x1, 5V DC Power Adaptor x1, User Manual x1, Warranty Card x1(5 Years Worry-free Warranty),Please Feel Free to Contact us if You have any