DII Premium Granny Bed Pillow, 20x30, White

Pillow is filled with 100% Polyester fiber, hypoallergenic and keeps the pillow fluffy and comfortable. Wash in cold with similar color and tumble dry on a low heat setting. The pillow maintains its shape and loft after washing. You will be comfortable sleeping on this comfy and firm pillow that offers perfect support for all sleeping positions. The pillow maintains its shape and loft after washing. J&M offers delightful Home & Kitchen products for your home, for more Home products click the J&M Home Fashions link at the top of the page to explore more products.