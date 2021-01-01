Cadet Premium Grade Rawhide Chips Dog Treats, 1-lb bag

Give your pup an array of flavors with Premium Basted Rawhide Chips from Cadet. These chips are made from 100% real beef hide and basted with either real chicken, beef or peanut butter. They help promote dental health by reducing plaque and tartar as your paw-tner gnaws on them. These long-lasting chips also relieve boredom, stress and anxiety in your companion and are a healthy way to keep him occupied. Keep your dog happy and busy with a treat you can trust with Cadet Premium Basted Rawhide Chips.