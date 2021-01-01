From ce-link

Premium Grade Nidec Copal (40 x 40 x 10 mm) DC 5V Brushless Fan Model F410T-05LC

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Premium Grade Nidec Copal (40 x 40 x 10 mm) DC 5V Brushless Fan.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com