Surya rug pads provide a durable, long-lasting foundation. Not only do they bring comfort and cushion to rugs, but they also protect floors underneath and reduce movement, bunching and slippage. The proper rug pad can: extend the life of the rug by reducing wear and tear and enhancing air circulation between the rug and floor; help to prevent accidents by holding the rug in place, minimizing movement and slippage; add extra comfort underfoot by providing additional cushioning and support; and protect all floor types, including both hard surfaces and carpets. Surya Premium Felted Pad PAD-F 6-ft Round Rug Pad Rubber | PADF-6RD