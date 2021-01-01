Becky Cameron Premium Down Alternative Pink Pressed Flowers Reversible Microfiber King Comforter Set

The perfect comforter to keep you cozy all year round. The Down Alternative Pressed Flowers Patterned reversible comforter set from the Home Collection features the perfect loft and Down-like feel to keep you warm and toasty while you sleep. Designed for healthy living and 100% hypoallergenic for allergy sufferers, this luxury comforter presents a quality alternative to Down with incredible loft and end to end baffle-box construction, preventing fiber from shifting, eliminating the need for regular fluffing. Color: Pink.