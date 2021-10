Get the most out of your Bisley Collection Cabinets with these Drawer Inserts. Choose from six configurations of inserts to keep your collectibles neatly arranged. Use the four configurations of the Drawer Inserts to refine the storage potential of your Bisley 5, 8, and 10-Drawer Cabinets. To use, remove the drawer from the cabinet and slide your Drawer Insert in from the back of the drawer. Then replace the drawer in your cabinet.