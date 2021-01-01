From volatile
Premium Dark Wood Vinyl Decal Skin Sticker Case Cover for MacBook Air 13 inch 20182019 Release Model A1932
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. PRECISION FIT for new MacBook Air 13'. Model: A1932 ( 2018/2019 Release ) Please check to buy correct size for perfect fit. CUT OUT DESIGN: Apple logo is not covered by the skin and is perfectly visible. PREMIUM QUALITY VINYL: 3M Controltac Technology allows for a removable adhesion during positioning, and firm durable long lasting hold when fully applied. SCRATCH FREE PROTECTION without the bulkiness of heat trapping hard plastic covers. FINGERPRINT RESISTANT: Anti-fingerprint, oil free matte clean look, always.