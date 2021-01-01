From southern shutter
Southern Shutter Premium Composite Fixed Louver 2-Pack 26-in W x 78-in H Off-white Louvered Spaced Composite Exterior Shutters | CTL-2678
Sold as a set of 2 shutters. Superior quality, authentic, manufactured in U.S. A since 1964. Lifetime manufacturer's warranty. Dimensions: 26-in W x 78-in L (each shutter). Thickness 1-1/4- in, side stiles 2-1/4-in wide, top and bottom rails 4-in, center rails 3-in, louver size 3/8-in x 1-7/8-in additional louver sizes available 5-16-in x 1-1/2-in, 3/8-in x 2-1/2-in. Side stiles and louvers are constructed of strong fiberglass material, rails are constructed of premium composite material. Strong and durable will not rot and impervious to insects. Authentic mortise and tenon construction. Fully customizable in size and style, custom sizes, designs, paint colors, are available through Lowe special order sales (sos). Southern Shutter Premium Composite Fixed Louver 2-Pack 26-in W x 78-in H Off-white Louvered Spaced Composite Exterior Shutters | CTL-2678