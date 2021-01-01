From southern shutter

Southern Shutter Premium Composite Fixed Louver 2-Pack 18-in W x 90-in H Off-white Louvered Spaced Composite Exterior Shutters | CTL-1890

$868.09
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Southern Shutter premium composite fixed louver shutters are super strong, durable, and resistant to natural elements. Premium composite shutters are perfect for hot and humid locations as well as cold and dry regions. We offer a wide selection to match your desired design. Southern Shutter premium composite shutters add lifelong curb appeal and value to your home. Southern Shutter Premium Composite Fixed Louver 2-Pack 18-in W x 90-in H Off-white Louvered Spaced Composite Exterior Shutters | CTL-1890

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com