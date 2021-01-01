Storite Premium CAT6 Network Cable Ethernet LAN Patch for Internet/Broadband/Router/Hub/Modem -10/100/1000 - Gigabit (30 Meter, Blue)

High Quality CAT5e cable with moulded plugs. RJ45 Male to RJ45 Male Suitable for all applications such as Network Adapters, Hubs, Switches, Routers, DSL/Cable Modems, Patch Panels and more 100% Copper wire and not copper cover aluminium like cheaper alternative cables NO INTERFERENCE - Unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cables are commonly deployed due to their noise-cancelling property. MR. TRONIC UTP cables minimise interference that negatively affects signal quality. Without grounding requirements, its easy to install our cables for home or office use. HIGH SPEED DATA TRANSMISSION - Suitable for wired home and office networks for internet connection via modem, router, switch, Wi-Fi device, signal booster or switch. Our cable offers stable connections on all your devices such as computer, security camera, computer, PC, video game console or any connection within a lan network.