Sunbeam Premium Aluminum Propane/Natural Gas Fire Pit Table

Cozy up outdoors on cool evenings with a Sunbeam Fire Pit or Fire Table. The Sunbeam Contemporary Aluminum Fire Table features an elegant sleek design with an alluring glossy brown finish. The burner has an easy push-start ignition and is constructed of stainless steel burner (304) and has a BTU of 50,000. The burner runs for approximately 8 hours using 20 lbs. propane tank or can be hooked up to a Natural Gas line. Adjust the flame height to your desired setting and enjoy a warm ambiance with family and friends.