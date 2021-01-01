Premium Aluminum Metal Ultra Thin Mouse Pad, Mice Mat 8.66 inch (Round, Silver)

Diameter: 8.66 x 0.07(H) inches. Fit office, home and business. Compatible with the wired mouse and wireless Bluetooth mouse. Made of Aluminum with anodizing process, smooth surface makes the works more relaxed. Ultra Slim and light weight mouse pad (thickness: 2.0mm=0.10in.) is easy to carry and put into the bag. Smooth surface with Anodic Oxide layer for preventing scratches and oxidized, and keeping the sensitivity of mouse in using. Bottom rubber slide-proof layer prevents the pad moving in using. It is wear-resisting plate and easy to clean.