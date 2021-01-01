Premium Aluminum External USB 30 UHD 4K BluRay Writer Super Drive for PC and Mac

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium external UHD 4K Blu-Ray Writer Super-Muti drive. Support M-DISC BD-R. CNC aluminum body. The UHD blu-ray drive can read UHD, read and write regular Blu-Ray, DVD, and CD with proper software. For regular blu-ray, DVD and CD, you can use whatever applicable software that come with your computer, or search for the proper software to install on your computer. For playback UHD blu-ray, we recommend using CyberLink PowerDVD. It is a 3rd party software that require additional purchase, and it is the only one that we found is reliable. Please make sure your equipment meet the CyberLink PowerDVD requirement by going through a test by search ' Ultra HD Blu-ray Advisor ' before purchase. Please note that Cyberlink PowerDVD currently has only PC version. For MAC users there is no suitable UHD blu-ray software yet to the best of our knowledge. So on Mac computer you can only play and write reg