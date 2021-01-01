Premium 3 Pin XLR Female to 63mm 14 Inch TRS Stereo Jack Male MF Balanced MIC Microphone Audio Interconnect Cable 6 FT Gold Plated for Powered.

Pro-grade 6.35mm TRS to XLR cable is perfect for sending balanced audio to equipments with TRS and XLR connectors Balanced audio cable with soft PVC jacket is constructed with heavy 16 AWG oxygen-free copper (OCF) conductors for delivering pristine sound Copper braided shielding provides maximum cancellation of hum and noise; Polyethylene insulation improves high frequency response Heavy duty 1/4 inch TRS and XLR connectors with molded strain relief and reinforcing screws support the weight of a microphone and increase durability Grip treads on 6.35mm (1/4 inch) TRS connector and XLR connector help easy plugging and unplugging