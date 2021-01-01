The Project Source 2 Inch Cordless Premium Blind offers the traditional look of faux wood or real wood blind at a fraction of the cost. These blinds are engineered with a micro-angle edge, adding additional strength to each slat. Not only are these blinds durable, the weight is 30% lighter than faux wood blinds. The angled micro edge design provides a thick slat appearance while opened and its room darkening feature allows privacy while letting you control your home’s lighting. The cordless operation makes these blinds safe for children and pets. Project Source Premium 2-in 2-in Slat Width 57.5-in x 72-in Cordless White Vinyl Room Darkening Full-view Standard Horizontal Blinds | LWQKWTWT570720