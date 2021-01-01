Home Dynamix Premium Blue 1 ft. 9 in. x 2 ft. 11 in. Indoor Area Rug, Midnight Blue

Transform any room in your home with these designer inspired Persian-style decorative rugs by Home Dynamix. The versatile and durable Premium area rug collection offers style and beauty at an affordable price. Instantly elevate your decor to the next level with these designer inspired accent rugs. The striking patterns offer something for every decor. The Premium Rug Collection offers an array of colors and designs to please any home decorating enthusiast. Bold designs include large borders, center medallions and all-over repeats for the home decorator enthusiast. Rich hues of red, blue, gold mixed with neutrals, black and brown make this visually interesting collection perfect for any home. Place this decorative floor covering in your living room, dining room, bedroom, office or any other space that needs a fashionable refresh without breaking the bank. The durable construction and fade resistant yarns make Premium rugs perfect for high traffic areas in your home. Protect your floors or simply add these area rugs over your existing carpeting for visual interest and decorative flair. Made of strong polypropylene yarns, the cost-effective material is easy to clean and care for, offering not only beauty but also the best value for money. Enhanced with durable jute canvas backing for long lasting shape and beauty. Use with non-skid padding underneath is recommended (sold separately). Color: Midnight Blue.