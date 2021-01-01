Premise Light Blue Accent Lounge Performance Velvet Arm Chair EEI-3457-LBU

Advertisement
Modern Accent Lounge ChairPerformance Velvet Polyester UpholsteryDurable Stain-Resistant FabricSplayed Birch Wood LegsGold Metal Leg SleevesDense Foam PaddingAssembly Required.Upgrade your leisure time with the elegance and luxury of the Premise Accent Lounge Armchair. A striking silhouette and open-design combine with soft, stain resistant performance velvet fabric and dense foam padding for style and comfort that luxuriates the seating experience. Premise is a visually impactful living room, entryway, or lounge area accent chair with cut-away armrests and splayed birch wood legs featuring gold metal sleeves for an elevated, modern design. Complete with a removable seat cushion with a removable cover, this premium velvet armchair supports up to 300 lbs. Set Includes: One - Premise Accent Lounge Armchair