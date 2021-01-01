Kleenex Premiere Multifold Paper Towels, 1-Ply, 120 Sheets/Pack, 25 Packs/Carton (13253)

Stock sink areas with this 3000-count case of premium folded paper towels. Featuring exclusive absorbency pockets, these towels quickly wick away moisture to dry hands faster, and the white fiber material is gentle on skin but tough enough to wipe up spills. With a patented multifold design, these paper towels resist tearing and dispense one at a time for less waste. These Kleenex Premiere folded towels contain 120 sheets per pack, so you can distribute them among multiple areas, or use this 25-pack case to stock up..White sheets look clean and sanitary.Multifold paper towels are ideal for everyday use.Meets or exceeds EcoLogo and FSC standards.120 sheets per pack, 25 packs per carton (3000 sheets total).Eco-friendly choice with at least 40% post-consumer content.Made of 50% recycled materials.1-ply thickness.Provide guests with a hygienic way to dry hands by using these Kleenex Premiere folded towels.