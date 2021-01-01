RCS Premier Series 40" 5-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill With Rear Infrared Burner

RCS Premier Series 40-Inch 5-Burner Built-In Propane Gas Grill With Rear Infrared Burner - RJC40A-LP. RJC40A-LP. Built-In Gas Grills. Enjoy premium quality at an economical price with the RCS Premier Series 40-inch propane gas built-in BBQ grill. Under the hood five stainless steel burners provide ample cooking power rated for 60,000 BTUs of combined output, plus a 12,000 BTU rated rear infrared rotisserie burner. Grill up BBQ feasts for family and friends with 694 square-inches of primary cooking area and 212 square-inches of warming rack space for a total of 906 square-inches! Briquette flavor grids ensure evenly cooked foods and a full-width slide-out drip tray makes cleanup easier. Large, easy to turn control knobs make operation simple and feature RCS Sure-Strike ignition for reliable lighting every time. Backup flash tubes with cross-overs between burners allow you to lighting multiple burners using a single igniter. A stainless steel warming tray keeps freshly grilled foods hot and ready to serve. The RCS RJC40A is quality solution to all of your backyard grilling needs, without the high-end price. The included 304-grade stainless steel cart features fixed side shelves for extra work space, cart storage space with double access doors and heavy-duty swivel casters. This propane gas grill requires a propane gas regulator and hose for use (sold separately) and is field-convertible for use with natural gas.