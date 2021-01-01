Premier Copper Products KASDB35229S 35" Hammered Kitchen Single Basin Apron Front Kitchen Sink with Scroll Design Copper Fixture Kitchen Sink Copper

From premier copper products
Premier Copper Products KASDB35229S 35" Hammered Kitchen Single Basin Apron Front Kitchen Sink with Scroll Design Product Features:Single basin design provides maximum workspaceCovered under a limited lifetime warrantyMaterial : 14Constructed of copperUndermount or surface mount installationCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilitySpecifications:Height: 9" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 22" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Length: 35" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Basin Width: 19" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim)Basin Length: 33" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim)Basin Depth: 9" (measured from the center of basin to the rim)Installation Type: Undermount or surface mountNumber of Faucet Holes: 0Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2"Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 25" Copper Copper