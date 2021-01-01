Skyline Furniture Premier Platinum Upholstered Bed

Give your bedroom a fresh new look with theSkyline Furniture Premier Platinum Upholstered Bed. This bed features a simple, yet stylish design with platinum polyester upholstery that is sure to complement a variety of decors.Upholstered bedPolyester upholsteryIncludes upholstered headboard, upholstered panels, metal frame, metal legs and hardwareMade with solid pine, metal, polyurethane foam and polyester fillPremier platinum upholstery colorDimensions:Twin: 41 inches wide x 78 inches deep x 51 inches highFull: 56inches widex 78inches deepx 51inches highQueen: 62inches widex 83inches deepx 51inches highKing: 78inches widex 83inches deepx 51inches highCalifornia king; 74inches widex 87inches deepx 51inches highThis custom-made item will ship within 1-4 weeks. Mattress, box spring, and bedding (comforter, sheets, pillows, etc.) are NOT included.Assembly required.This product will ship to you in multiple boxes. Due to the nature of the product, this item will leave the warehouse in 1-4 weeks.