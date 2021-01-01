Prismacolor Premier Double-Ended Art Markers, Chartreuse 027, 6/Pack (64940-PK6)

Prismacolor Art Markers offer the flexibility of two distinct line widths in one marker. Featuring an innovative double-ended design, the markers have a chisel tip on one end and a fine tip on the other - with perfect ink color match from end to end. Eac ch permanent art marker has a smooth, intense laydown that will infuse your artwork with intensely rich color. Prismacolor Premier Art Markers provide permanent ink coverage without fading or feathering. Metallic Art Markers are single tip only and are classified ORMD..Fine point for precision.Permanent ink.Color code: 027.Chisel tip for a variety of line widths.Innovative double-ended design.Rich color.Smooth, intense lay-down.Color: chartreuse