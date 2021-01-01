Clara Clark Premier 1800 Collection Deluxe Microfiber 3-Line Bed Sheet Set, Twin XL Size, Taupe Sand

Clara Clark's Premier 1800 Collection deluxe microfiber sheets are made of luxuriously silky brushed microfiber fabric. Soft and breathable, they wick perspiration away to let you sleep in comfort. And for a touch of elegance, the pillowcases are detailed with classic three-line embroidery. Available in a wide range of tasteful, fade-resistant colors, the sheet sets include a fully elasticized fitted sheet that accommodates extra-thick mattresses. Unlike cotton, microfiber repels dust mites and other allergens and Clara Clark Premier 1800 Collection brushed microfiber resists wrinkles without the harsh chemical infusions that wrinkle-free cotton requires. It won't shrink or stretch and is easy to care for with a cold-water wash and a quick drying time on low heat. Clara Clark microfiber's wicking properties make stain removal easy and it's stronger and more durable than cotton. Made to stay fresh and vibrant-looking with regular use, Clara Clark Premier 1800 Collection deluxe brushed microfiber sheets are 100-Percent guaranteed to satisfy you with their superior style, comfort and durability. Brand Description Clara Clark is a maker of premium home textiles for those who dream of comfort, quality and a touch of luxury. Our extensive bedding and home collections include sheets, comforters, duvet covers, blankets, bed skirts, mattress protectors, curtains, picnic blankets and washcloths.