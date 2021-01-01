Preloaded Fiber Panel 1U 4x 8x LC/LC M/M 16F Trunk OS2 SMF 10M

1U panel comes preloaded with spools of singlemode fiber cable that allow you to extend the exact length required and store the excess out of sight 4 LC Duplex 16-fiber OS2 singlemode cables come coiled inside for instant use Use only as much cable as you need; store the remainder inside to avoid clutter Flexible cable length allows reuse of cables if equipment is moved Aluminum chassis mounts into 1U of space in EIA-standard 19 in. racks