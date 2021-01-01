From ll flooring

Prefinished Truffle Brazilian Pecan Hardwood 1/4 in thick x 2 in wide x 78 in Length T-Molding, LL Flooring

$4.98 on sale
($10.49 save 53%)
In stock
Buy at llflooring

Description

T-Moldings provide an attractive solution for blending floor surfaces in adjoining rooms.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com