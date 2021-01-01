Preferred Pro II Wired External USB Keyboard 4X30M86879 Factory Sealed Retail Product For USA black

Best Quality Guranteed. Preferred Pro II Wired External USB Keyboard ( 4X30M86879) Factory Sealed Retail Product For USA / English. Standard Wired External Full Size Keybiard. It is configurable 104/105/106/107/109 key layout with languages according to customer requirement. Standard keys life cycle: 10 million clicks under normal operation. (6 cycle/second, 15-20 lbs.). Three operation mode LEDs located on right upper corner will be activated individually or in combination according to definition compatible with USB 2.0. The three indicators have the nomenclature Number Lock, Caps Lock and Scroll Lock. This Keyboard Replaces part # 73p5220. All The keys in QWERTY and NUMPAD sections are rubber dome switch keys Adjustable tilt legs. The keyboard will be compatible with all operating systems that are Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, and XP for both 32bit and 64bit, Linux (cant support hotkey) .