Dell Precision M5510 Workstation Laptop, 15.6inch FHD IPS Display, Intel Core 6th Generation i7-6820HQ, 32 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA Quadro.
This Certified product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with a Processor: Intel Core 6th Generation i7-6820HQ Processor (Quad Core, up to 3.6 GHz, 8M Cache, 45W) 32GB DDR4 Dual Channel 2133Mhz N-ECC 512GB PCIe M.2 NVMe Class 40 Solid State Drive 15.6inc UltraSharp FHD IPS (1920x1080) Wide View Anti-Glare LED-backlit with Premium Panel Guarantee with 2X2 Antenna Manufacturer Warranty Windows 10 Pro Internal Backlit Keyboard - English Integrated Webcam