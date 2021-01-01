From glo skin beauty

Glo Skin Beauty Precision Lip Pencil in Vino - Raisin Wine - Long Lasting Mineral Makeup Lip Liner - 9 Shades

$18.00
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

advanced mineral liner antioxidant blend water resistance shades lip brush attached at end

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com