Precision LED Low Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (J-LED160S-35-WT)

Developed for upscale residential and commercial environments, the Precision LED Low Voltage Track Head by WAC Lighting offers lower wattage, superior lumen output, over 10 times the rated life span and less maintenance than halogen MR16's, making it the ideal replacement. Able to accommodates one lens or honeycomb, the track head has replaceable LED modules, and the lens cap are removable for easy change of lenses or accessories. It features lockable vertical aiming for precise adjustments, and protection from projected heat and UV and IR radiation. Alternate color or special lenses may be ordered separately WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White