From avanti linens
Avanti Linens Precision Collection 3 Pc Embellished Towel Set
Advertisement
JACQUARD LUXURY - The Precision Collection features a contemporary jacquard woven hem, in shades of brown, taupe and gold, to complement earth-tones or darker color palettes. EMBELLISHED IN THE USA - The Precision Collection towels are sewn and embellished in the U.S. of imported materials. ABSORBENT AND SOFT - 100% ringspun cotton is sheared with a velour finish. Oeko-TEX Standard 100 certified for your safety. Avanti Home. Since 1969. Size: Set contains 1 each of Bath Towel (27x50 in.) Hand Towel (16x28 in.) and Fingertip Towel (11x18in.)