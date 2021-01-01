Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Shade 6 Cool Soft Black Pencil Duo What It Is This ultra-fine brow defining pencil works for all ages and skin tones. What You Get (2) .002 oz. Precisely, My Brow Pencils - Shade 6 Cool Soft Black What It Does Draws incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes Lasts up to 12 budge-proof hours Includes signature Tips and Tricks Twist-up, non-sharpen tip with built-in spoolie brush Waterproof eyebrow pencil Clinical Studies An instrumental test on 20 panelists found that Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow pencil lasted for up to 12 hours. An instrumental test on 22 panelists found that Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow pencil was water proof. Made in Japan