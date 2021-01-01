Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Cool Grey Pencil Duo What It Is This ultra-fine brow defining pencil is great for all ages and skin tones. What You Get (2) .002 oz. Precisely, My Brow Ultra-Fine Brow Defining Pencils - Cool Grey What It Does Draws incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes that last up to 12 budge-proof hours Includes signature Tips & Tricks Twist-up, non-sharpen tip with built-in spoolie-brush Waterproof Clinical Studies An instrumental test on 20 panelists found the product lasted up to 12 hours. An instrumental test on 22 panelists found the product was waterproof. Made in Japan