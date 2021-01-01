3M Precise Mouse Pad, Optical Mouse Performance, Battery Saving Design, Easy to Clean, 13' x 11' for Gaming, MP114L-BSD3, Interlace

Precise textured surface allows for smooth glide while enhancing the precision of optical mice at fast speeds Battery saving design extends battery life of wireless mice up to 50%* Larger 13" x 11" size for gaming has nearly 2X the surface area as the standard Precise Mouse Pad to reduce swiping off the edge of the pad Foam back grips firmly on most surfaces keeping mouse pad securely in place Easy to clean plastic surface, just wipe with damp cloth or sponge *These products draw less current than darker mousing surfaces, which results in extended battery life