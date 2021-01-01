Oster Precise Glass Countertop Blender

Perfect for smoothies, dips, soups, sauces, and more, the Classic Series Simple blender helps with everyday meals and snacks. With amazing ice crushing power, you can take ice from cubed to crushed in seconds. Enjoy chunk-free smoothies and shakes, grind coffee beans, puree fresh vegetable soup, shred and grate cheese for pizza, tacos, salads, and more. You can create your favorite recipes fresher and easier with 12-speed versatility. For easy cleaning, the glass blending jar is dishwasher safe and shatter-proof, so it can go right from the dishwasher to blending icy, cold drinks.