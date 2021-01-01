Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill, Griddle, LDP3

The Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle functions as a dual cooking surface with both a smooth griddle and a ribbed grill. Fits over two stovetop burners and provides excellent heat distribution and retention for consistent, even cooking. Use this griddle to cook pancakes, grilled cheese, and eggs and the grill to sear chicken, fish, hamburgers, and steak. Comes equipped with two easy-grip handles to allow for flipping, lifting, and hanging storage when not in use. It offers an abundance of possibilities. Use to sear, bake, broil, fry, or grill. This cooking surface is safe to use in the oven, on the stove or grill, and over a campfire. The Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle is made for decades of cooking and comes pre-seasoned for an easy-release finish that improves with use. Includes one Lodge 16.75 Inch x 9.5 Inch Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle.