From apec water systems
APEC Water Systems 4 Gal. Pre-Pressurized Residential Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Storage Tank
Advertisement
Compatible with most standard reverse osmosis systems, this APEC durable metal tank offers quality water storage by delivering a continuous and stable supply of purified water at a fast flow rate with high volume, perfect for average to large size families. Supported by fully enclosed polypropylene and butyl reservoir, it provides airtight protection against leaks and contamination. Individually pressure-tested for safety, the tank is certified and CE approved for materials quality, safety, and durability making it suitable for use anywhere in the world.