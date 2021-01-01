9' x 14" Pre-Lit Seafoam Ashley Spruce Christmas Garland - Clear & Green Lights

9 Foot Pre-lit Seafoam Green Artificial Christmas Garland From the Ashley Spruce Designer Collection Item #K880915 This winning pre-lit garland is an exciting hard-to-find designer seafoam green color. The lights are also a designer color with matching seafoam green wire and a mixture of clear & opaque seafoam green bulbs. Our designers worked very hard to find the perfect shade of seafoam green to create this outstanding masterpiece with all the matching components....so you won't find colors like these just anywhere because they were custom made just for us. Product Features: 250 tips 2 inch wide tapered tips 100 clear & opaque seafoam green miniature lights If one bulb burns out the rest stay lit Lights are UL listed for indoor and outdoor use however the garland itself is recommended for indoor use only. 120V 60Hz 0.17A 20.4W 30" lead cord Contains 1 plug with an end connector allowing you to connect multiple lighted items together (maximum of 210 watts) Bendable wire center for easy shaping to help accommodate your decorating needs Comes with spare replacement bulbs and fuse One end of the garland features a wire hook for easy hanging Dimensions: 9 feet long x 14 inches wide Material(s): PVC/glass bulbs/wire/metal