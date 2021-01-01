6' Pre-Lit Brown Pop-Up Artificial Christmas Tree - Clear Lights

Are you sick of the long drawn-out process of setting up your Christmas tree piecing sections together fluffing the branches then having to string it up with lights tirelessly? If so this is the perfect tree for you! This "pop up" tree's collapsible design allows it to be set up in mere seconds. When the season is over it can be collapsed just as easily and stored away for next year. Perfect for apartments dorm rooms or families who want to relax and enjoy the holiday without hassle.Product Features:Pre-lit with 60 clear lightsBulb size: mini24" green lead cord30-40MM balls30-50MM ballsAdditional Product Features:The light sets are UL certified and approved for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use onlyIf one bulb burns out the rest will stay litLights are equipped with Lamp Lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling outEasy pop-up assemblyComes with replacement bulbs spare fuse and a brown plastic tree standWire gauge: 22120 volts 60 hertzDimensions: 6' high13" base diameter (at the widest point)Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire