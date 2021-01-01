4' Pre-Lit Poinsettias Artificial Christmas Tree - Multicolor Lights

The stunning fiber optic tree features scarlet velveteen poinsettia flowers that accented with sparkling gold glitter. The bright red poinsettias are sure to bring smiles to the faces of your family and friends. This gorgeous tree will be the perfect addition to your holiday decor! Product Features: Features pre-lit fiber optic artificial Christmas tree Illustrates red velveteen poinsettia flowers accented with sparkling gold glitter Tree is finished off with a clear double-sided star on the top that lights up along the edges of the star Pre-lit fiber optic tree has a multi-color wheel at base Fiber optic colors include: red green blue and clear Includes a plastic stand that attaches to the base of the color wheel 2-piece easy assembly UL certified and approved for indoor use only Comes with 72" black lead cord with adapter Dimensions: 4" high x 25" diameter Material(s): fiber optics/plastic/PVC/velveteen/wire