36" Pre-Lit Medium Fiber-Optic Artificial Christmas Ice Tree - Multicolor LED Lights

Make your Christmas celebrations even more colorful with this fiber optic tree. The tree branches, ornate column base, and the lights make for a truly captivating display. Bless your indoor or outdoor setting with this festive seasonal beauty!. Product Features: Medium profile tree. Pre-lit with multicolor LED lights. Features an interior bulb provides ever changing multicolor fiber lights to shine from this tree. Single bulb operation from base. Comes with gold column base. Includes a bright and colorful addition to traditional holiday decorating. Dimensions: 36" high. 23" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): plasticNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.