3' Pre-Lit Iridescent Fiber Optic Artificial Christmas Tree - White Lights

This festive Christmas tree is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright! This beautiful tree is sure to light up not only its branches but also your home decor. Your family and friends will be delighted to see this beautiful tree as an addition to your holiday decor. Product Features: 90 branch tips Pre-lit fiber optic tree has a multi-color wheel at base 18 clear iridescent ball ornaments Comes with a decorative black plastic pot Medium profile tree 2-piece easy assembly (including pot) UL certified and approved for indoor use only Comes with a black lead cord with adapter Dimensions: 3' high (from the base of the pot to the top of the tree) Material(s): fiber optics/durable plastic pot/PVC/wire