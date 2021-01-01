6.5' Pre-Lit Full Silverthorne Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - Warm White LED Lights

Bring that festive touch into your home during the holidays with our beautiful Silverthorne Fir artificial Christmas tree. This tree is designed perfectly with both PE and PVC hinged branches that give off that realistic Christmas feel and look. Let the LED lights on this tree add that festive holiday lighting in your home that will capture everyone's attention. This tree is easy to setup and can become the focal point of any room in your home during the holidays. Product Features: Pre-lit with 300 warm white LED lights "Warm white" also known as "warm clear" has a soft natural incandescent glow similar to candlelight Bulb size: micro wide angle 1100 tips Additional Product Features: Full profile tree Hinged branch construction Light sets on tree are UL certified and approved for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit 4-piece easy assembly (including stand) Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand Wire gauge: 22 Dimensions: 6.5' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree) 48" base diameter (at the widest point) Material(s): PE/PVC/metal/plastic bulbs/wireNote: Branches are compressed for shipment and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.