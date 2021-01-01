From the holiday aisle
Pre-Lit Flocked Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights
This artificial christmas tree is inspired by lush wintry forests. The incorporated lights means no more climbing ladders to string lights, saving decorating time. When a single bulb burns out, the other lights on the strand will stay lit for your convenience. We recommend changing the burnt bulb to prevent future outages. Hypoallergenic and needle-shed resistant, the tree is an great alternative to a yearly real tree purchase. Size: 4.5' H