From the holiday aisle

Pre-Lit Flocked Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights

$82.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This artificial christmas tree is inspired by lush wintry forests. The incorporated lights means no more climbing ladders to string lights, saving decorating time. When a single bulb burns out, the other lights on the strand will stay lit for your convenience. We recommend changing the burnt bulb to prevent future outages. Hypoallergenic and needle-shed resistant, the tree is an great alternative to a yearly real tree purchase. Size: 4.5' H

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com