30" Pre-Lit B/O LED Red Mixed Artificial Christmas Wreath – Warm White Lights

Add this gorgeous wreath to your windows, walls or front door to give your home that special Christmas touch. This wreath is beautifully accented with red and green leaf sprigs, matte and shiny red ball ornaments and warm white LED lights. The decorations on this wreath are sure to brighten any decor!. Product Features: Pre-lit with 100 warm white LED lights. Wreath features red and green leaf sprigs and matte and shiny red ball ornaments. Green lead cord. Battery powered (not included) with timer. Additional Product Features: Light sets on the wreath are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use, however the wreath itself is recommended for indoor use. If one bulb burns out, the rest will stay lit. No assembly required – wreath comes in 1 piece. Includes a heavy duty ring metal frame backing for hanging . Dimensions: 30" diameter (measured from outermost tip to outermost tip across the wreath) . Material(s): PVC/metal/Christmas bulbs/glass bulbs. Note: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.