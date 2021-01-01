10' Pre-Lit Purple Artificial Pencil Tinsel Christmas Tree - Purple Lights

10 Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Item #B103686 This pre-lit tree is an exciting hard-to-find designer purple color with matching purple wire and bulbs. The needles on the tree are a mixture of sheer purple pvc and purple holographic tinsel which creates a majestic effect. Product Features: 1652 tips that are 2 inches wide Pre-lit with 650 purple miniature lights If one bulbs burns out the rest stay lit Hinged branch construction 5 foot long white lead cord (approx.) Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use Comes with spare replacement bulbs a spare fuse and a metal tree stand Dimensions: 10 feet high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree) 46 inch base diameter (at widest point) Pencil profile Distance from the floor to the first row of branches: 15 inches Material(s): PVC/tinsel/metal/wire/glass bulbs