Tomlyn Pre & Probiotic Powder Digestive Supplement for Dogs, 30-count
Tomlyn Pre & Probiotic Water Soluble Powder Dog Supplement is a nutritional supplement to promote intestinal health and soothe stomachs. This flavorless and easy to digest powder contains an advanced formula with one of the highest colony-forming units (CFUs) of probiotics available. Probiotics help maintain a balanced microbial flora and support proper digestive and bowel health in your dog so he can continue to be his normal, active self.