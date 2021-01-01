From david shaw
DAVID SHAW PRD694 20 Piece Splendide Mandra Flatware Set, Silver
The satin finish pattern is delicate yet hefty in weight. The slenderness of the handles tapers off to end with just a hint of a point. Your table will look so beautiful everyone will be giving you compliments Service for four includes: dinner knives, dinner forks, salad forks, soup spoons and teaspoons Dishwasher safe or hand wash in hot soapy water Never needs polishing Limited lifetime warranty, Manufacturer: DAVID SHAW