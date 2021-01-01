From david shaw

DAVID SHAW PRD694 20 Piece Splendide Mandra Flatware Set, Silver

$58.92
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The satin finish pattern is delicate yet hefty in weight. The slenderness of the handles tapers off to end with just a hint of a point. Your table will look so beautiful everyone will be giving you compliments Service for four includes: dinner knives, dinner forks, salad forks, soup spoons and teaspoons Dishwasher safe or hand wash in hot soapy water Never needs polishing Limited lifetime warranty, Manufacturer: DAVID SHAW

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com