Thermador PRD364WIGU Pro Grand® 36 Inch Wide 5.7 Cu. Ft. Slide In Dual Fuel Range with 4 Burners and Induction Griddle Stainless Steel Cooking

Thermador PRD364WIGU Pro Grand 36 Inch Wide 5.7 Cu. Ft. Slide In Dual Fuel Range with 4 Burners and Induction Griddle Technology Highlights Patented Star Burners: The unique star shape allows for superior flame distribution with 56% more coverage, resulting in a reduced cold spot and more precise control over everything you cook. ExtraLow Simmer: ExtraLow feature cycles the Star Burner on and off to maintain a very low temperature. Perfect for simmering delicate sauces or keeping food warm without scorching or stirring. QuickClean Base: A hand and sponge fit easily under each burner to wipe the surface clean, and teardrop emboss reduces food buildup near the base. Hydraulic SoftClose Doors: Hydraulic SoftClose hinges prevent slamming and ensure that both Ovens and the Warming Drawer close smoothly. Telescopic Racks: Full Access telescopic racks glide smoothly on ball bearings, allowing them to expand for safe, easy access while supporting the heaviest dishes. Color TFT Display: Experience vibrant, full-color touchscreen display that lets you easily adjust settings. Multi-Point Meat Probe: New multi-point meat probe utilizes multiple cooking points for added precision and consistency. Features: 5.7 cu. ft. oven along with 4 burners provide plenty of cooking options for a variety off different foods Sealed burners deliver up to 70000 BTUs with ease Dual fuel range provides more even baking with a convection ovens while still delivering high heat through gas burners Select between a variety of options with knob controls Includes a specially designed induction section for rapid boiling and full surface heating for griddles Manufacturer warranty includes 2 year limited coverage Product Technologies: Star® Burners: Patented Star® Burner's unique five-point design offers more ports and more flame distribution than a round burner. Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™: The Home Connect™ app allows you to venture far beyond controlling your Wi-Fi kitchen appliances from your mobile device. Enabled in every product category, Home Connect™ is your portal to more exceptional culinary experiences. Explore the possibilities across two newly redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. Specifications: Total Capacity: 5.7 Cu. Ft. Back Left Burner BTU: 15000 Back Right Burner BTU: 15000 Front Left Burner BTU: 22000 Front Right Burner BTU: 18000 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: Yes Self Cleaning: Yes Depth: 27-7/8" Height: 35-3/4" Width: 35-15/16" Dual Fuel Ranges Stainless Steel