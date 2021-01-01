From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse PRAPRL_PRV_238_KH Vintage Parlor Crystal Handle Privacy Lever Set with Solid Brass Prairie Backset, Keyhole and 2-3/8" Backset - U
Nostalgic Warehouse PRAPRL_PRV_238_KH Vintage Parlor Crystal Handle Privacy Lever Set with Solid Brass Prairie Backset, Keyhole and 2-3/8" Backset Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.FeaturesHigh quality, durable solid brass constructionSuitable for right or left handed applicationsMade in the United StatesCovered under a 5 year finish and 5 year mechanical warrantyComplies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)SpecificationsBackset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleLever Length: 4-3/8"Material: Brass and CrystalProjection: 3" Unlacquered Brass